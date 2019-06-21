Sheffield university student missing for five days
A man missing in Sheffield for five days is a university student from Portugal, it has been revealed.
Fransisco Parente, aged 22, was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday, June 16 in the Western Road area of Crookes.
He has not been been seen or heard from since, with his disappearance described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘extremely out of character’
The force said that both officers and his family ‘are concerned for his welfare’.
Fransisco, from Portugal, is a student at the University of Sheffield, where he is studying in the civil and structural engineering department.
Susan Bridgeford, Director of Student Support Services at the University of Sheffield, said: "We are extremely concerned about the welfare of one of our students, Fransisco, who was last seen on Sunday, June 16.
“We are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to support their search and our thoughts are with Fransisco's family and friends at this distressing time.”
Fransisco is thought to be wearing a blue anorak, blue jeans and brown leather slip on shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 895 of June 18.