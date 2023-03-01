South Yorkshire Police are seeking two men following an eruption of violence in Sheffield city centre just after Sheffield United played Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

The latest appeal comes as officers investigating the October 2022 disorder are still hunting for two men they believe could assist their investigation. In the appeal, South Yorkshire Police said: “After Sheffield United’s fixture against Birmingham City on October 1, 2022, a number of incidents of disorder were reported to have taken place in the London Road and Hill Street area between 5pm and 5.45pm.

“A number of men were reported to have been punched and bottles and missiles were thrown.”

Thanks to assistance from members of the public, South Yorkshire Police have identified three of the five men included in an earlier appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via webchat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 236 of October 1, 2022.

In the aftermath of the game, South Yorkshire Police came under heavy criticism from United and Birmingham fans alike. The force did reveal they would conduct a post-match investigation into their operations on the day, following reports fans were directed away from Bramall Lane by police, but subsequently met on London Road, where they clashed.

In the following days, Sheffield United revealed in a statement that they were working with police to “identify those responsible” and they held a “zero-tolerance policy towards disorder and anti-social behaviour”, which would see the club “issue banning orders where appropriate”.