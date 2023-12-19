Thugs smash Sheffield conservatory windows throwing bricks and paving slabs at Woodhouse home
They are wanted by the police.
Thugs have smashed a conservatory window by launching bricks and paving slabs at a residential home in Sheffield, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into reported criminal damage, after they were called to reports of five youths launching projectiles on Beaver Hill Road in Woodhouse, Sheffield.
It is reported that, at around 6.15.pm on Friday, December 15, three males and two females, smashed a conservatory window using bricks and paving slabs. Officers are appealing for information from the public that could help them with their enquiry.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 14/219179/23 when getting in touch. It is also possible to contact the force online, using their live chat facility or online portal, which is accessible at: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org