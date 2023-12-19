Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker reverses retirement decision with shock signing

It’s been over two years since former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, George Boyd, decided to call time on his football career.

The winger, who spent a couple of seasons with the Owls between 2017 and 2019, had a lengthy career that started at Stevenage Borough and ended at Salford City via the likes of Peterborough United, Burnley and Hull City – but he’s decided that there’s at least one more chapter to come.

On Monday evening it was confirmed that the 38-year-old had come out of retirement to join NWC Premier Division outfit, Wythenshawe Town, as they push for promotion out of the ninth tier of English football this season.

Boyd got seven goals and assists in his 49 appearances for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough, but it was his time at London Road with the Posh where he really made a name for himself as he played over 300 games for the club before leaving in 2013.

The ex-Owl could make his debut for the club this evening when they take on Burscough as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table, and there will no doubt be plenty of eyes on their experienced new signing should he take to the field at Ericstan Park.