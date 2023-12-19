Chapel Street, Woodhouse: Woman suffers serious leg injuries in crash in Sheffield suburb forcing road closure
Police are on the scene.
A road in a Sheffield suburb is closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision which has left a woman with 'serious leg injuries'.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to Chapel Street in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield earlier today (December 19, 2023) at at 11.18am following reports of a road traffic collision.
"It is reported that a woman in her 50s suffered serious leg injuries after she was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa.
"Chapel Street has been temporarily shut while officers continue with their enquiries."