News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Chapel Street, Woodhouse: Woman suffers serious leg injuries in crash in Sheffield suburb forcing road closure

Police are on the scene.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to Chapel Street in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield earlier today (December 19, 2023) at at 11.18am following reports of a road traffic collisionA South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to Chapel Street in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield earlier today (December 19, 2023) at at 11.18am following reports of a road traffic collision
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to Chapel Street in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield earlier today (December 19, 2023) at at 11.18am following reports of a road traffic collision

A road in a Sheffield suburb is closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision which has left a woman with 'serious leg injuries'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to Chapel Street in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield earlier today (December 19, 2023) at at 11.18am following reports of a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is reported that a woman in her 50s suffered serious leg injuries after she was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

"Chapel Street has been temporarily shut while officers continue with their enquiries."

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceVauxhall