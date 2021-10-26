Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 26 how Joshua Fearnley, aged 29, of Pollard Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, breached a court order relating to the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and he assaulted her during a time before and after he had raped her.

Fearnley also assaulted another woman and damaged her home while he was on bail waiting for the original offences to be resolved, according to the court.

Judge Rachael Harrison, who sentenced Fearnley to 10 years of custody, told him: “No sentence I pass on you will undo the damage you have done to your victims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Fearnley, aged 29, of Pollard Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, who was found guilty of rape and assault and was sentenced to 10 years of custody

"They may view the sentences I pass as not doing justice to the harm you have done.”

Fearnley was found guilty of rape and he also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order in relation to the same victim and to two counts of assault by beating which happened at separate times before and after the rape.

Amanda Johnson, prosecuting, said there had been violence before the rape outside a nightclub and there was violence after the rape outside a hospital during an attempt to stop his victim reporting the offending.

Judge Harrison told Fearnley: “You prevented her from going into hospital to protect yourself. You knew you had raped her.”

The complainant stated she has been left struggling with anxiety and sleep and all her relationships with others have been affected.

James Manning, defending, said there had been consensual sex before the rape and the offence had been committed under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Fearnley was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm concerning a second woman and he admitted causng criminal damage at her home during this incident in January.

Judge Harrison said Fearnley had kicked, punched and slapped this woman and pulled her by her hair and damaged her property.

This complainant stated: “I have nightmares about the night this happened. I have visions of him coming back. I am on new medication in relation to night terrors and paranoia.”