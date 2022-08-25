Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Brendon Foster, aged 19, of Southey Hill, Southey Green, Sheffield, sexuality abused the toddler when they had been alone together in a bedroom at the child’s home.

Prosecuting barrister James Baird told the hearing, last month, that after the youngster revealed what Foster had done police were informed and traces of DNA were found on the child’s underwear.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield teenager has been put behind bars after he had sexually assaulted a toddler.

Foster, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child after the incident which happened in September, 2020, when the defendant had been aged 17.

Defence barrister Gurdhial Singh said Foster has learning difficulties with a functioning age of a five to 10-year-old although Mr Singh added that does not excuse the defendant’s behaviour.

He also said: “Custody is going to have a devastating effect on him more than most – not because it is the first such sentence he will serve – but because of his difficulties.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC said Foster had deliberately targeted the youngster and he must go into custody.

He told Foster: “It is a very serious offence and you are going to pay for that by going into custody.”