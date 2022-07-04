From raping to possessing sickening indecent images of children, these men and women committed some of the most heinous crimes for which they were sentenced to time behind bars.
Some victims took years to muster the courage to expose the culprits to authorities, and one offender was finally brought to justice for crimes committed over 30 years ago.
Meanwhile, a man subjected his victim to a series of sickening attacks over a period of six years, starting when she was just four years old.
A woman was also put behind bars after having sex with a schoolboy twice when he was 15 years old.
In addition to prison sentences, the offenders were also listed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.
South Yorkshire Police has urged victims who have suffered sexual abuse to come forward and report it, no matter how long ago it took place.
Below are 12 paedophiles that have been jailed since January 2022.
1. Kristopher Griffiths
Kristopher Griffiths, 30, from Barnsley, has been sentenced to 17-years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping a boy. He pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13-years-old and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on December 7, 2021. The court heard how Griffiths sexually assaulted his victim, a young boy, on multiple occasions between August 2018 and July 2019. He was sentenced for his crimes in January. Alongside a custodial sentence, Griffiths was also handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.
Photo: SYP
2. Kevin Woods
Kevin Woods, 55, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting abusing a nine-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a girl aged under 13 between March and June 2020. Sheffield Crown Court heard how on two separate occasions Woods had watched a children’s film with his victim, before sexually assaulting her. In June 2020, the girl disclosed the abuse to her mum, who then contacted the police. Woods, who initially denied he had done anything wrong, later admitted his actions. He was handed a Sexual Crime Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.
Photo: SYP
3. Mark Butterworth
Mark Butterworth, 28, from Barnsley, who bribed his victims into performing sexual acts on him was found guilty of child sexual offences after a trial.
He committed a series of harrowing offences against two victims, who were between nine and 12 years old at the time, over an eight year period. Jurors heard how between 2007 and 2015, Butterworth sexually abused his victims repeatedly, bribing his victims to perform sexual acts on him in exchange for time on his PlayStation console.
In April he was sentenced him to 12 and a half years of custody and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.
Photo: National World
4. Norman Copeland
Norman Copeland, 53 from Sheffield, indecently assaulted a young girl over a number of years and left her living “with a battle inside of me”. He subjected his victim to a series of sickening attacks over a period of six years – starting when she was just four years old. In February, he was sentenced to nine years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court. He was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14, after a trial.
Photo: SYP