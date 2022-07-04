3. Mark Butterworth

Mark Butterworth, 28, from Barnsley, who bribed his victims into performing sexual acts on him was found guilty of child sexual offences after a trial. He committed a series of harrowing offences against two victims, who were between nine and 12 years old at the time, over an eight year period. Jurors heard how between 2007 and 2015, Butterworth sexually abused his victims repeatedly, bribing his victims to perform sexual acts on him in exchange for time on his PlayStation console. In April he was sentenced him to 12 and a half years of custody and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Photo: National World