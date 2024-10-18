Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a violent attack at Sheffield’s main railway station.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the scene just before 5.30pm, with eyewitnesses describing the injured man as being hidden by a screen while the police and medics worked.

It is understood the injured man was on the concourse of the station, which is on Sheaf Street, near Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected assault at Sheffield railway station. Photo: Google | Google

No details of the man’s injuries have been revealed, but he has now been discharged from hospital.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 5.33pm yesterday (Thursday 17 October) to report an assault at Sheffield Railway Station.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

British Transport Police have also issued a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Officers were called to Sheffield railway station at just after 5.20pm yesterday (17 October) to reports of an assault.

“Officers attended alongside ambulance services. One person was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

They added that a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of actual bodily harm and remained in police custody.