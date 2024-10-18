Sheffield station police incident: Man taken to hospital after violent attack reported at railway station
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were sent to the scene just before 5.30pm, with eyewitnesses describing the injured man as being hidden by a screen while the police and medics worked.
It is understood the injured man was on the concourse of the station, which is on Sheaf Street, near Sheffield city centre.
No details of the man’s injuries have been revealed, but he has now been discharged from hospital.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 5.33pm yesterday (Thursday 17 October) to report an assault at Sheffield Railway Station.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
British Transport Police have also issued a statement.
They said: “Officers were called to Sheffield railway station at just after 5.20pm yesterday (17 October) to reports of an assault.
“Officers attended alongside ambulance services. One person was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”
They added that a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of actual bodily harm and remained in police custody.