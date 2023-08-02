Police leapt into action to arrest a man at Sheffield Station after he stole a treasured teddy bear - a widow's present from her husband before he died.

The woman has now been reunited with the bear after British Transport Police tracked down the thief in under half an hour.

Linda Lawson, from near Darlington, was returning from a trip to Cologne when she boarded the LNER service from London Kings Cross to Darlington. When the train arrived at Doncaster she glanced over to check on her case and saw it was still there.

But when the guard blew the whistle she glanced again and it had gone.

She immediately ran to the train door and alerted the station guard, who stopped the train from leaving and she got off.

Police searched both platforms with no sign of the thief.

But when they checked CCTV, they saw that he had taken the case into a waiting room before boarding a train to Sheffield. And much to his surprise, BTP officers were waiting at the Steel City to arrest him and retrieve the case when he arrived.

PC Rob Simpson handed over the case in person to Mrs Lawson the following day. He said: "It was thanks in no small part to Mrs Lawson constantly keeping her eye on her luggage that we were able to act immediately when she reported it stolen. This and the fact that her case was very distinctive and had a ribbon threaded through the handle there was no mistaking that it was her property when we spotted the suspect with the case.”

Mrs Lawson said: "I cannot thank PC Simpson enough. I couldn't have asked for more from British Transport Police and all the rail staff at the station - they comforted me, put me on a train home and reassured me they had my case with everything inside and would personally reunite me with it. The thought of losing the bear my husband gave me was too much. I am so grateful he's back home with me."

> 32 year old Mustafa Mouni, of Glover Road, Totley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to theft and received an 18 week sentence suspended for 12 months by Sheffield magistrates on May 17.