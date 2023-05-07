News you can trust since 1887
Transport police issue warning to parents after children found playing on Sheffield railway lines

An extensive search has been undertaken by police, following reports of children playing on railway lines in a Sheffield suburb.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th May 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:48 BST

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) and South Yorkshire Police were deployed to Woodhouse last night (Saturday, May 6), in search of the children who were reportedly playing on the tracks.

Following the search, a spokesperson for BTP has issued a warning to parents across the city.

They said: “Parents please tell children to stay off the lines and know where they are this bank holiday.”

Officers from British Transport Police were called out to Woodhouse last night (Saturday, May 6), after receiving reports of children playing on railway lines in the areaOfficers from British Transport Police were called out to Woodhouse last night (Saturday, May 6), after receiving reports of children playing on railway lines in the area
