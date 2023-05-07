Transport police issue warning to parents after children found playing on Sheffield railway lines
An extensive search has been undertaken by police, following reports of children playing on railway lines in a Sheffield suburb.
Published 7th May 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:48 BST
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) and South Yorkshire Police were deployed to Woodhouse last night (Saturday, May 6), in search of the children who were reportedly playing on the tracks.
Following the search, a spokesperson for BTP has issued a warning to parents across the city.
They said: “Parents please tell children to stay off the lines and know where they are this bank holiday.”