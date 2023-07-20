Sheffield retro: 16 photos showing city's lost railway stations, including Heeley, Tinsley, Brightside
We're taking a look back at some of the railway stations which Sheffield has lost over the years.
Sheffield today has six railway stations but, before the Beeching cuts of the 1960s, it had many more.
There are today proposals to revive several of those old stations, including Victoria, Heeley and Oughtibridge, to improve train services in Sheffield.
These old photos show some of the forgotten Sheffield railway stations which have been lost to time. The images in this retro photo gallery include one of the famous Flying Scotsman at Victoria Station and others of passengers waiting on the platform at lost stations including Deepcar and Neepsend.
The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.