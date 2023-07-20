We're taking a look back at some of the railway stations which Sheffield has lost over the years.

Sheffield today has six railway stations but, before the Beeching cuts of the 1960s, it had many more.

There are today proposals to revive several of those old stations, including Victoria, Heeley and Oughtibridge, to improve train services in Sheffield.

These old photos show some of the forgotten Sheffield railway stations which have been lost to time. The images in this retro photo gallery include one of the famous Flying Scotsman at Victoria Station and others of passengers waiting on the platform at lost stations including Deepcar and Neepsend.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Tinsley Station Tinsley Station, Sheffield, opened in March 1869 to serve the growing local population and steelworks. It closed in October 1951 and Supertram now runs on part of the line nearby. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . The Flying Scotsman at Victoria Station The Flying Scotsman passes through Sheffield's Victoria Station on May 27, 1969. Photo Sales

3 . Attercliffe Road Station A Standard Class 5 Engine No. 73054 train passing Attercliffe Road Station, Sheffield, in 1960. Photo: Picture Sheffield/R. Smith Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Station The entrance to Sheffield's old Victoria Station, showing the clock tower, in July 1967. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4