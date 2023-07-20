News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 photos showing city's lost railway stations, including Heeley, Tinsley, Brightside

We're taking a look back at some of the railway stations which Sheffield has lost over the years.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Sheffield today has six railway stations but, before the Beeching cuts of the 1960s, it had many more.

There are today proposals to revive several of those old stations, including Victoria, Heeley and Oughtibridge, to improve train services in Sheffield.

These old photos show some of the forgotten Sheffield railway stations which have been lost to time. The images in this retro photo gallery include one of the famous Flying Scotsman at Victoria Station and others of passengers waiting on the platform at lost stations including Deepcar and Neepsend.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Tinsley Station, Sheffield, opened in March 1869 to serve the growing local population and steelworks. It closed in October 1951 and Supertram now runs on part of the line nearby. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. Tinsley Station

Tinsley Station, Sheffield, opened in March 1869 to serve the growing local population and steelworks. It closed in October 1951 and Supertram now runs on part of the line nearby. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Flying Scotsman passes through Sheffield's Victoria Station on May 27, 1969.

2. The Flying Scotsman at Victoria Station

The Flying Scotsman passes through Sheffield's Victoria Station on May 27, 1969.

A Standard Class 5 Engine No. 73054 train passing Attercliffe Road Station, Sheffield, in 1960. Photo: Picture Sheffield/R. Smith

3. Attercliffe Road Station

A Standard Class 5 Engine No. 73054 train passing Attercliffe Road Station, Sheffield, in 1960. Photo: Picture Sheffield/R. Smith

The entrance to Sheffield's old Victoria Station, showing the clock tower, in July 1967.

4. Victoria Station

The entrance to Sheffield's old Victoria Station, showing the clock tower, in July 1967.

