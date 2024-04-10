Sheffield stabbing: Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Darnall incident
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Sheffield on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The 21-year-old who suffered multiple stab wounds in a reported assault on Staniforth Road, Darnall, remains in serious condition in hospital.
On Tuesday, April 9, it was reported a fight broke out on Staniforth Road between two groups of men. Police were called to the area at 6.13pm.
The cordon erected on Staniforth Road, between Studley Court and Main Road, remains in place today (Wednesday). The arrested man remains in police custody.
South Yorkshire Police officers are continuing to carry out additional patrols in the area and are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 761 of April 9, 2024.