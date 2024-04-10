Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Sheffield on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The 21-year-old who suffered multiple stab wounds in a reported assault on Staniforth Road, Darnall, remains in serious condition in hospital.

On Tuesday, April 9, it was reported a fight broke out on Staniforth Road between two groups of men. Police were called to the area at 6.13pm.

Staniforth Road police incident

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails The cordon erected on Staniforth Road, between Studley Court and Main Road, remains in place today (Wednesday). The arrested man remains in police custody.