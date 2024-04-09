Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield.

A cordon is in place on Staniforth Road, between Studley Court and Main Road.

Police were called to the area at 6:13pm today (April 9) following reports of a group of men fighting.

A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds, and is in a serious but stable condition.

Staniforth Road police incident

Police state there will be additional patrols in the area.

Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101 or via the police’s online portal, quoting incident number 761 of April 9, 2024.