Sheffield spice: £12,000 haul of deadly 'zombie drug' taken off streets in city centre police operation
Officers from the city centre neighbourhood policing team have been conducting high-visibility and plain-clothed sweeps, targeting key locations and repeat offenders.
As a result, eight people have been arrested in the past three weeks, all in connection with the supply of drugs.
A total of £30,000 worth of drugs has been taken off the streets - including £12,000 worth of Spice, the synthetic cannabinoid sometimes called the ‘zombie drug’ for its paralysing effects on users.
Trainee inspector Darius Razaghi, from the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: "My officers are out in the city every day facing the challenges that any city brings.
“Sheffield city centre is really unique, we are proud that our partners offer some of the best support and outreach services in the country supporting vulnerable people, you can’t help but take pride from the fact our city is proactively trying to help people in their most vulnerable times.
"This however, can see these vulnerable people becoming the target of criminality, or becoming involved in criminality themselves. Our priority is targeting those people who commit crime and engage in criminality in the city. We do this daily, by using various policing tactics.
"As a team, we see the regeneration work that is ongoing around the city, and we are proud of what Sheffield city centre has to offer and can see the developments taking place that are coming to fruition.
“We also understand that we need to work closely with our partners, including Sheffield Council, Sheffield BID, The Archer Project, retailers, and outreach teams we have here in the city, to provide a joint up approach in how we can tackle issues that we see in today's society.”