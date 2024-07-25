Trio sentenced over bid to smuggle drugs and phones into Doncaster jail using tennis ball

By Claire Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:48 BST
A Doncaster prisoner has landed himself back behind bars after a plan to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into jail using a tennis ball was foiled.

In April 2022, prison officers at HMP Doncaster were alerted to a tennis ball-shaped package thrown over the external wall into their grounds.

A search of the package revealed two mini mobile phones wrapped in cling film and two clear plastic bags filled with cannabis.

An inmate, his sister and an accomplice were caught trying to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into HMP DoncasterAn inmate, his sister and an accomplice were caught trying to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into HMP Doncaster
Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras surrounding the prison in Marshgate located a car linked to Jayne Day - the sister of inmate Duncan Stewart.

Prison intelligence officers then listened to phone calls made between the pair which showed Stewart instructing Day when and how to throw the package into the prison grounds.

Day was arrested from her home address, with Thomas Robertshaw also detained the same day.

A search of their homes by officers found items of clothing matching the description of a man and woman located on CCTV at the time of the offence outside the jail walls.

Day, 37, of Bancroft Drive, Leeds, and Robertshaw, 18, of East Park View, Leeds, were both given suspended sentences after pleading guilty to conveying a prohibited article into a prison.

46-year-old Stewart, now of HMP Humber, was jailed for two years after admitting conspiring to convey a prohibited article into prison.

Detective Constable Rachael Gilsenan, of South Yorkshire Police, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: “We work very closely with the prisons in Doncaster to ensure we have a zero-tolerance staff to anyone who tries to get prohibited articles into the prison setting.

“Stewart has found himself back in prison after enlisting a relative to try and help him get drugs and phones into the prison, with his accomplices also sentenced for the roles they played.

“We will pursue anyone who tries to get items such as these into our prisons and I hope this sends a clear message that if you do this, you will be caught and put before the courts.”

Anyone wanting to report drug crime to police can contact 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.