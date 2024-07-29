Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield ice hockey coach Andre Payette died from a cocktail of drugs including fentanyl - regarded as a scourge of parts of north American society.

The one-time Sheffield Steeldogs' boss passed away in a lonely hotel room on September 26, 2022, surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

Today, The Star can reveal how the Canadian - who was always proud of his 'Made in Sheffield' ice hockey brand while at Steeldogs - fell victim to narcotics, despite his efforts to free himself from them.

He would have turned 48 today.

We have obtained a British Columbia Coroners Service report that suggests he had fought the use of drugs and had accessed a therapy programme for addiction five days before his tragic passing in Chetwynd, in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

However it can now be revealed the five-season Steeldog (2010-15) had consumed both fentanyl - considered to be at epidemic levels in some parts of north America - and methadone, both at 'fatal levels.'

Abhy Singh, coroner, classified it as accidental death, due to "mixed illicit and prescription drug toxicity."

'Paysy' had been a fighting winger in the UK sport before hanging up his skates.

He then became a well-known figure managing the squad at iceSheffield, although there were unsubstantiated rumours at the time about his lifestyle.

The Star once asked him about them and he just laughed them off, suggesting a single Sheffield ice hockey person was behind them.

He clearly had troubles in his life, though.

In March 2020, two years before his death, he went missing in the Staffordshire area, prompting a police appeal for information.

After leaving the UK, he took two jobs in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

But his career in the thriving developmental programme ended with his untimely death.

Coroner Singh said a day before his passing, the former hockey tough guy, who was drafted by NHL outfit Philadelphia Flyers in 1994, had been filmed by hotel CCTV.

Later, though: "He was found unresponsive, by a friend conducting a wellness check at the request of his family.

"Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene but did not attempt resuscitation as Andre was clearly deceased."

No evidence of significant injury or acute self-harm was identified and police ruled out foul play.

Examination of the hotel room led to the discovery of "paraphernalia associated with substance use."

This included "a small plastic bag containing a purple rock-like substance believed to be illicit in nature, burnt tin foil with residue and a straw."

Records show that the one-time Coventry Blaze, Newcastle Vipers and Whitley Warriors forward had been prescribed opioid agonist therapy in Alberta - that's a form of treatment for addiction to the likes of heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl and Percocet.

Methadone had last been dispensed to him five days before his tragic passing.

The coroner said: "Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl at a concentration associated with fatalities, methadone at a concentration associated with fatalities in opioid-naïve individuals and etizolam (an illicit benzodiazepine with sedative properties) at a concentration associated with recreational use.

"Fentanyl and methadone are opioids that exert depressant effects on the central nervous system. These effects are sufficient to cause life-threatening respiratory suppression.

"The combination of opioids and benzodiazepines can produce greater respiratory suppression. The effects of these substances, in isolation or when combined, are unpredictable and are sufficient to cause death.

"I classify this death as accidental."

Battle-hardened Andre used to look forward to playing against Sheffield Steelers, but regretted he had little or no relationship with the top-flight team during his Dogs' career, at the rink next door.

Two years ago Steeldogs expressed how they were "shocked and saddened" by the loss. They retired his number 7 shirt.

Coventry Blaze said everyone’s thoughts were with "Payette’s son, Oliver, the rest of his family and his many friends."