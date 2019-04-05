Have your say

A Sheffield shop held up by armed robbers with a gun and knife has been targeted at least five times in 18 months.

McColl’s on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, was raided at 9.20pm on Tuesday when two men carrying a gun and knife threatened staff.

McColl's on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, has been repeatedly targeted by thieves

They forced the shop workers to open the till before escaping with cash and cigarettes.

The robbers were last seen heading towards Remington Road.

On February 27, the shop was ram raided by crooks who used a black Peugeot 207 to smash their way into the store.

The raiders tried to steal cigarettes but fled empty-handed.

Almost one year ago to the day, two robbers armed with a machete stole cash from the shop safe.

During the terrifying raid on April 8, 2018, a worker was forced to the back of the shop and ordered to open the safe and tills.

One of the two robbers threatened to 'cut' the woman and her colleagues unless they complied with their demands.

They escaped with cash and alcohol.

Three weeks earlier - on March 16, 2018 - a man who was brandishing a knife also stole cash from the safe during another raid.

And on September 5, 2017, offenders broke into the shop and attempted to steal a large amount of cigarettes but dropped them as they made off from police officers called to the store after the alarm started sounding.

Anyone with information about the latest raid should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 923 of April 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.