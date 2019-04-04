Two men have been jailed over a stabbing after their victim was found injured and police officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby flat.

Paul Robinson, aged 23, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, pleaded guilty to assault and was jailed for 33 months.

Two men were jailed over a stabbing in Sheffield

CRIME: No justice for Sheffield dad gunned down in drive-by shooting

His accomplice, Benjamin Gibson, 27, of Oakland Road, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft and was jailed for 18 months.

POLICE: Ram raiders hunted after failed attempt to break into Sheffield store

South Yorkshire Police said their victim was found by a member of the public with a deep would to his left leg in Victoria Street in the city centre after he was stabbed.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer arrested after discovery of man’s body in Rotherham

A trail of blood led to a nearby flat in Victoria Court, where his attackers were found.

They were arrested and later admitted their involvement in the attack.

Their victim needed a number of operations after the incident.