Sheffield man to be sentenced for dealing Class A and Class B drugs 

A Sheffield man has admitted dealing drugs during a court hearing held today.
Kerthanie Brissett, aged 20, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of MDMA with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply during a brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.
Both offences were committed between March and October 2017.
Brissett, of Eastern Walk, Arbourthorne also pleaded guilty to a third charge of damaging a police car on October 14, 2017.
Judge Peter Kelson adjourned sentence until May 16, to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
He released Brissett on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.
