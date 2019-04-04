Sheffield man to be sentenced for dealing Class A and Class B drugs 

A Sheffield man has admitted dealing drugs during a court hearing held today. 

Kerthanie Brissett, aged 20, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of MDMA with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply during a brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today. 

Both offences were committed between March and October 2017. 

Brissett, of Eastern Walk, Arbourthorne also pleaded guilty to a third charge of damaging a police car on October 14, 2017.  

Judge Peter Kelson adjourned sentence until May 16, to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. 

He released Brissett on unconditional bail until his next court appearance. 

