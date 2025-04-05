Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are yet to announce any updates or sightings of a ‘loose’ XL Bully they lost while trying to shoot it in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been over 36 hours since the launch of a complex investigation in Sheffield involving reports of two shootings on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Police at the top of Daniel Hill Street, near Ruskin Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Both Daniel Hill Street, in Upperthorpe/ Hillfoot, and Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, were cordoned off yesterday (April 4), while a man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two others - a man, aged 36, and a woman, aged 39 - were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm respectively.

South Yorkshire Police is yet to confirm if any of the three have been charged.

However, the force have also offered no update on an “aggressive” XL Bully they lost during their investigation.

Officers attended an address in Daniel Hill Street on Thursday night, where they claimed an XL Bully dog in the house became aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, while trying to shoot the animal, it escaped the property and ran from officers.

Now, they don’t know where it is, and, over 36 hours later, there have been no confirmed sightings.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Several community Facebook groups in Sheffield have also publicly rallied in their search for the dog, but seemingly none of them have posted a tangible lead.

South Yorkshire Police posted the below statement to their official Facebook page. Shortly afterwards, the force turned off comments on the post, stating: “We are turning comments off on this post as they are not assisting with our enquiries into finding the dog. We will not tolerate threatening abuse towards our officers who responded to reports of a shooting without hesitation to protect our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post announcing the dog had gone missing reads: “We’re asking for the public to be vigilant for an XL Bully that could be loose in our communities, or for anyone with information about where it may be being kept to come forward and assist us with our investigation.

“The dog became loose in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield last night, following a firearms discharge.

“We know that hearing about a dog on the loose can cause concern in our communities and we assure you we are doing all we can to find the dog.

“Armed officers attended [Daniel Hill Street last night] and upon their entry to the property, an XL Bully became aggressive. Officers fired a shot towards the dog and it fled the scene. It is unknown if the dog was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do see the dog, please call 999 immediately, if you have information about its whereabouts, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.”