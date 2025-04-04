Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two others are in custody over two shootings last night in an investigation spanning three different streets in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hill Street, in Upperthorpe, and Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, are both sealed off today with police vans and blue-and-white tape in place at both scenes.

South Yorkshire police is today (April 4) investigating an alleged attempted murder with officers working at three different locations across Sheffield, including Rivelin Road, Liberty Drive, and Daniel Hill Street. | National World

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the two crime scenes are connected and are today investigating two firearm discharges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called at 10.04pm last night (April 3) to reports of a gun being been fired at Daniel Hill Street.

Shots were reportedly fired outside an address and the windows of “a vehicle” were smashed, before an unspecified vehicle fled the scene.

Daniel Hill Street, in Upperthorpe, is under police guard today with blue-and-white tape and several police vehicles at the scene. Here, crime scene investigators are pictured on the road. | National World

Hours later, at 3.11am, SYP were then called to reports of a road traffic collision at Liberty Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

A motorbike and a silver Golf were involved in a collision and there were reports that shots were fired at a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that a number of other parked vehicles were damaged during the collision. Both vehicles have been recovered by police as part of the probe into the spate of overnight incidents.

Armed officers attended and found further evidence of a firearms discharge nearby.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they are treating the incidents as linked.

A man, aged 37, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, is under a cordon today (April 4) with two police vans guarding the junction. | National World

Meanwhile, the rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. All three remain in police custody at this time.

Additionally, during searches at properties carried out as part of the police investigation into the incidents, officers located a firearm, and two dogs, one of which is believed to be an XL Bully. Both dogs have been seized and remain in police kennels.

Cordons remain in place at Daniel Hill Street, as well as in Rivelin Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent, Jamie Henderson from the Sheffield Command Team, said: "Gun and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and we are committed to rooting out those who choose to cause harm to others and bring them to justice.

"Officers will remain in the areas today carrying out their enquiries, and your local neighbourhood officers will be patrolling and are there to talk to about any concerns you may have.

"We have dedicated resources from across the force working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents but we need your help too. I would urge anyone with information to come forwards. If you know something, please tell us, your help is vital, even the smallest piece of information could be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their enquiries should contact SYP online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 948 of April 2, 2025.