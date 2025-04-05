Sheffield shootings: Man, 39, charged with firearm offences over string of alleged gun attacks in Hillfoot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A complex investigation was launched this week following an alleged shooting in Daniel hill Street, in Hillfoot, on Thursday night, following by another gun attack in Liberty Drive, Stannington, just a few hours later.
Police have now released an update on three people arrested earlier this week.
Marcus Ned, 39, from Hillfoot, Sheffield has since been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 7.
A woman aged 39 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on police bail.
A second man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and has also been released on police bail.
Further, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on Friday night on suspicion of affray, bringing the total number of arrests to four. The man has since been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Harrison said: “Violence and gun crime has no place on our streets, we will not tolerate those who pose a risk through their criminality.
“Our neighbourhood officers remain in the area today and are there for you. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.
“We understand that not everyone will feel comfortable in speaking to the police and anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers.”
Anyone that believes they can assist with our inquiry is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.