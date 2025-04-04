Daniel Hill Street: Second Sheffield road under police watch today as residents report shooting overnight
Daniel Hill Street, in Upperthorpe, has been sealed off by officers today, with photos showing blue-and-white tape and police vans on the scene.
A resident told The Star the road was closed last night (April 4) sometime before 9.45pm.
The resident said they have heard rumours there was a shooting.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for confirmation.
There are yellow markers at the top of the cordon near Ruskin Park. At the bottom, near Daniel Hill Mews, 11 officers have formed a line across the road to carry out a fingertip search along the bottom of Daniel Hill Street.
It comes as another street in Sheffield is also under police guard today, just over one-and-a-half miles from the scene in Daniel Hill Street.
Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, is also taped off, and two police vans have been pictured at the junction.
