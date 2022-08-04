Officers were scrambled to Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at around 2.10am on Wednesday, August 3.
A 999 call was received reporting that gunshots were heard in the area.
Residents told The Star they heard several “loud bangs” and men shouting.
South Yorkshire Police said officers attended, but following extensive searches of the area, no evidence of a firearm discharge was found.