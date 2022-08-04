Sheffield shooting: Police deployed to reports of gunfire in city neighbourhood

Police were called to a Sheffield neighbourhood to reports of a shooting after concerned residents heard loud bangs and shouting.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 7:24 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 7:24 am

Officers were scrambled to Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at around 2.10am on Wednesday, August 3.

A 999 call was received reporting that gunshots were heard in the area.

Police were called to Club Garden Road in the early hours of August 3 to reports of gunshots and loud shouting.

Residents told The Star they heard several “loud bangs” and men shouting.

South Yorkshire Police said officers attended, but following extensive searches of the area, no evidence of a firearm discharge was found.