On the evening of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, police received calls from members of the public reporting that bullets had been fired through the windows of a property on Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne. Joshua Mottershead, Demi Dunford and Molly Mayer all appeared before Sheffield Crown Court in February 2022 to be sentenced for the roles they played in the night of disorder. Mottershead, 21 of St Aiden’s Avenue, Norfolk Park, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life. Dunford, 25, of Derby Street, Heeley, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice. She also received an extra eight months for possession of 32 wraps of Class A drugs. Mayer, 23 of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, was given an 18 month custodial sentence after also admitting perverting the course of justice. Demi Dunford; bottom left - Molly Mayer; right - Joshua Mottershead

