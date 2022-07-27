Judges at Sheffield Crown Court and Leeds Crown Court have handed the offenders pictured here prison sentences totalling 348 years, four months.
South Yorkshire Police have also responded to what Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy describes as a ‘slight increase’ in firearms discharges in early 2021 by setting up an ‘armed crime team’.
Launched last year, Det Supt Murphy said the operation was predicated on the ‘increase in violence and firearms discharges which predominantly do link to the drugs trade’ and organised crime groups, and has so far resulted in the conviction of at least 27 criminals.
In June 2022, Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi were found guilty by a jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. A pathologist found Mr Salem had sustained multiple gun-shot wounds to the heart, lungs and liver and the injury to his heart would have been sufficient to cause death.
All three men were jailed for life, with Fanty and Yanbank ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years, while Nkanyezi was sentenced to custody for life with a minimum term of 32 years of detention.
2. Kai Smith, Connor Hadi and Bradley Jenkins: Jailed for 60 years for double-shooting
19-year-old Kai Smith was brought before Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 to be sentenced for his involvement in a double-shooting that was carried out in the Manor area of Sheffield on January 6 last year.
Smith’s co-accused, Connor Hadi, 27, formerly of Toll Bar Avenue, Sheffield, and Bradley Jenkins, 30, formerly of Waverley View, Rotherham, were jailed for 27 years each in September last year, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in which jurors found the pair guilty of attempted murder and firearms offences.
Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Smith to six years in a young offenders' institute, bringing the trio's jail time to a combined total of 60 years.
On the evening of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, police received calls from members of the public reporting that bullets had been fired through the windows of a property on Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne.
Joshua Mottershead, Demi Dunford and Molly Mayer all appeared before Sheffield Crown Court in February 2022 to be sentenced for the roles they played in the night of disorder. Mottershead, 21 of St Aiden’s Avenue, Norfolk Park, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Dunford, 25, of Derby Street, Heeley, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice. She also received an extra eight months for possession of 32 wraps of Class A drugs.
Mayer, 23 of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, was given an 18 month custodial sentence after also admitting perverting the course of justice.
Demi Dunford; bottom left - Molly Mayer; right - Joshua Mottershead
4. Michael Leach: Jailed for two years
Michael Leach, of Firshill Rise, Pitsmoor Sheffield, was reported to the police after he had been seen on Mappin Street, near Sheffield city centre, with a “handgun” during an altercation, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. He was sentenced to two years of custody for possessing the air pistol.
