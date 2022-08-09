The boy, who is known to the victim, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape of a female aged 16 or under.

The update comes after police launched an appeal this afternoon seeking information after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a woodland area off Lane End in the Chapeltown area of the city on Monday (August 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of rape after a girl, 13, was sexually assaulted in Chapeltown on Monday.

The victim is reported to have been walking through the area, before being approached by a man and assaulted, before they made off on foot.

More Crime: No arrests made during armed police raid in Sheffield neighbourhood

The victim and her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information which may help officers investigating the case can contact police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Reports will need to quote incident number 899 of August 8, 2022.