Caught on camera in Sheffield: 10 people police want to speak to in connection with criminal investigations

3. Parson Cross resident assaulted by man purporting to be from gas board

In a public appeal launched on August 1, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5pm on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, when it is reported a man knocked on the door of a house in Dugdale Road, Parson Cross. The spokesperson added: "The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, claimed to be from the gas board, and entered the property. Once inside, the man tried to kiss the occupant on two occasions, before he was told to leave. "The victim was left understandably shaken but unharmed in the incident. "He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with dark brown hair. He was unshaven and has tattoos on both forearms. "Officers have issued a CCTV image in a bid to identify the man pictured, who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries." Do you know this man? If so, information can be reported to police using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quoting incident 763 of June 8.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police