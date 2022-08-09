Caught on camera in Sheffield: 10 people police want to speak to in connection with criminal investigations

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
South Yorkshire Police has released the CCTV images included here in public appeals launched by the force over the last month.
The criminal investigations relate to a number of offences including attempted murder, arson and assault.
Anyone who has information that could help police locate the individuals caught on camera here should contact the force by calling 101.
A crime reference number has been included in the caption to each CCTV image, which should be quoted when contacting police.
All of the information is correct at the time of publishing on Tuesday, August 9.
1. Staff member assaulted during incident at Kilner Way retail park
Police launched a CCTV appeal on August 8, 2022 concerning the incident. A police spokesperson said: "At around 7pm on Wednesday 27 July, it is reported that staff at Pets at Home in Kilner Way, Sheffield, challenged a man and woman who they suspected of shoplifting.
"It is believed the man then assaulted a member of staff, causing minor injuries.
"Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they may hold vital information."
Anyone who recognises them should contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1104 of 27 July 2022.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Man hospitalised following Stocksbridge assault
Launching a public appeal on August 1, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 1:10am on Saturday, July 16, two men were leaving a bar in Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, when it is reported that an unknown man approached and assaulted them, leaving a 26-year-old man in hospital. "The second victim received minor injuries.
"Officers believe the individual pictured could hold vital information and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
Please contact police using their live portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident 88 of July 16, 2022
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Parson Cross resident assaulted by man purporting to be from gas board
In a public appeal launched on August 1, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5pm on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, when it is reported a man knocked on the door of a house in Dugdale Road, Parson Cross.
The spokesperson added: "The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, claimed to be from the gas board, and entered the property. Once inside, the man tried to kiss the occupant on two occasions, before he was told to leave.
"The victim was left understandably shaken but unharmed in the incident.
"He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with dark brown hair. He was unshaven and has tattoos on both forearms.
"Officers have issued a CCTV image in a bid to identify the man pictured, who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries."
Do you know this man? If so, information can be reported to police using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Please quoting incident 763 of June 8.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Firework incident in Firth Park
The incident took place at around 11.40pm on Friday, July 22, when police received reports that a group of men were stood on Firth Park roundabout throwing fireworks.
Launching a public appeal on August 1, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The men are described as being Asian, in their 20s, with dark hair.
"Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
Please contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote crime number 14/137625/22.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police