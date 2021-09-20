Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke informed parents and carers of the decision to close the school this morning.

In a tweet, the school said: “It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.

“A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving three of our students.

Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield, is closed today following a 'tragic incident' involving three students

“We will however be open to any students who need our support.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and are unable to give more information at this time.”

It is understood that the school closure relates to a tragedy in Killamarsh yesterday morning.

The bodies of a woman and three children were discovered in a house in Chandos Crescent after police officers were deployed at around 7.25am following ‘concerns’ for the ‘safety’ of the occupants.

The four deaths are being treated as murders and a man has been arrested.

He remained in police custody last night.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Close family of the victims have now been made aware and specially trained officers are with them.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our enquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference 302-190921.