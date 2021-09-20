LIVE BLOG: Man to appear in court after Sheffield fatal stabbing plus four people are found dead near city

A Sheffield school is closed today over a ‘tragic incident’ involving three students.

Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke informed parents and carers of the decision to close the school this morning.

In a tweet, the school said: “It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.

“A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving three of our students.

“We will however be open to any students who need our support.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and are unable to give more information at this time.”

It is understood that the school closure relates to a tragedy in Killamarsh yesterday morning.