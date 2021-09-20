LIVE BLOG: Man to appear in court after Sheffield fatal stabbing plus four people are found dead near city
Sheffield was rocked with serious incidents last Friday and over the weekend – with one fatal stabbing in the city centre and another mass murder at a home near the city.
In an incident on Friday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on High Street in Sheffield city centre.
The man has been officially identified as Mohamed Issa Koroma.
The murder suspect, James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing and is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
In a separate incident, four people were found dead in a village near Sheffield on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
It is understood that bodies of woman and three children were believed to have been found in the house.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
Sheffield school closed today over 'tragic incident’ involving three students
A Sheffield school is closed today over a ‘tragic incident’ involving three students.
Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke informed parents and carers of the decision to close the school this morning.
In a tweet, the school said: “It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.
“A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving three of our students.
“We will however be open to any students who need our support.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and are unable to give more information at this time.”
It is understood that the school closure relates to a tragedy in Killamarsh yesterday morning.
The bodies of a woman and three children were discovered in a house in Chandos Crescent after police officers were deployed at around 7.25am following ‘concerns’ for the ‘safety’ of the occupants.
Photo gallery shows extent of police investigation in village near Sheffield yesterday
These pictures show the extent of a police investigation which is currently ongoing in Killarmarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday.
Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire MP, offers his condolences over the Killamarsh murders
