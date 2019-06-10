Sheffield robber still at large after escaping from prison
An armed robber from Sheffield remains at large today after escaping from prison
Carlos Treazure, aged 34, was jailed for eight years in 2015 for two robberies in the Frog Walk area of Sharrow in September 2014 and January 2015.
On both occasions he was armed with a knife when he targeted his victims.
He escaped from HP Sudbury in Derbyshire after being allowed out on its day release scheme, which helps inmates prepare for life on the outside at the end of their sentences.
He was due to attend his place of work in Rutland Road, Sheffield, on Thursday, May 16 and was expected back at the prison by 8.30pm that night but failed to return.
Treazure was jailed after pleading guilty to two robberies, which South Yorkshire Police described as ‘nasty’.
He is 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build.
He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen with a full beard. He has a distinctive scar around his left eye.
Treazure has links to Sheffield, Halifax and Manchester.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote 19*250803.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.