Sheffield Road Tinsley: Man, 24, arrested as police raid £1m cannabis farm in Sheffield
These photos show what police found when they raided a £1 million cannabis farm in Sheffield.
Officers busted the drugs farm on Sheffield Road in Tinsley and discovered 300 mature plants spread across three rooms, with an estimated value of £1m. A 24-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with being concerned in the production of class B drugs. He has been remanded into custody. Police described the drugs farm as a ‘really decent find’.
South Yorkshire Police said the drugs warrant, executed on Monday, October 3, was part of the force’s crackdown on county lines gangs, which is where vulnerable adults and children are used to move, harbour and deal drugs. Earlier this month, police made 21 arrests for drug-related offences, recovered drugs worth nearly £650,000 and seized a quantity of cash and 13 weapons including knives and knuckle dusters during a week of action aimed at disrupting county lines gangs.