Southview Road: E-fit released after flasher exposed himself to woman during early morning incident

This e-fit has been released by South Yorkshire Police, after a flasher allegedly exposed himself to a woman during an early morning incident.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Police in Barnsley have released an e-fit of an individual they would like to identify, in connection with a report of indecent exposure in the Hoyland area.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, August 9, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 5.45am on 7 June 2023, it is reported that the victim, a 54-year-old woman, was walking along Southview Road towards Sheffield Road when a man is reported to have exposed himself to her.

The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, around 5ft 6 tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms and a zip-up, blue tracksuit top.
"The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, around 5ft 6 tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms and a zip-up, blue tracksuit top.

"The victim has worked with our officers to produce this e-fit image. Do you recognise this man?"

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police online or call 101 and quote incident number 771 of June 7, 2023. 

You can access the force's online portal at: https://www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers. 

Complete a simple, secure online form or call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

