Sheffield residents speak of shock after death of man found collapsed on grass verge outside flats

Residents in Gleadless, where the man was found on Blackstock Road, close to the junction with Ironside Road late last night, Saturday, August 7, have spoken of their shock following the tragedy.

A police spokeswoman said the man was found lying on the path not breathing and was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

She added that his death was being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Blackstock Road in Sheffield, where a man was sadly found dead

The man, whose age and identity have yet to be revealed, was found by a woman living in one of the flats across to the road.

Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm to reports of a man collapsed on the street and he was pronounced dead at 11.35pm.

A small patch of grass remained cordoned off this morning, with a CSI van and a police car at the scene. Another police car was stationed a little further up Blackstock Road but it is not known whether this was connected.

Residents living in the block of flats outside which the man was found dead told this morning how the news had left them shocked and heartbroken.

One person said: “It's shocking. It's Gleadless Valley but there's been nothing untoward recently.

“Police came knocking at about 12.45am this morning but I don't think anyone in this block knows anything about the circumstances."

Another resident said: “It's awful. It’s just heartbreaking.”