Man found dead on Sheffield street

Emergency services were called last night, Saturday, August 7, at around 10.45pm, to reports of a man collapsed on Blackstock Road in Gleadless.

Police said that paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at 11.35pm.

CID officers are investigating and it is understood his death is now being treated as unexplained rather than suspicious as police had initially said.

Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, where a man was found dead on Saturday night (pic: Google)

One resident living nearby said they had heard there was a shooting or a stabbing but police have confirmed that it was neither.

Police were also unable to give an approximate age for the man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

A cordon remained in place this morning.

The man was found on a grass verge close to the junction with Ironside Road.