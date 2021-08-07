Anger as second Sheffield Children's Hospital bear statue is vandalised

The ‘Steampunk’ bear outside Sheffield Cathedral is the second of the statues forming a trail around the city to be damaged.

He is awaiting repair after having his glasses broken, though a mystery well-wisher has patched him up with a bandage in the meantime.

The ‘Be Nice’ bear on The Moor is already undergoing significant repairs after being ripped off its plinth during the early hours of last Sunday, with police hunting the culprit.

Damage to the 'Steampunk' bear outside Sheffield Cathedral

The Bears of Sheffield trail consists of 60 large bears decorated by artists and 100 smaller ones painted by schoolchildren, local businesses and other organisations.

The bears have been sponsored by local businesses and will remain in place until September 29 before being auctioned to raise money for the hospital, which is trying to secure the funds for a new cancer and leukaemia ward.

City Taxis, which sponsors the ‘Steampunk’ bear, said: “With The Children’s Hospital Charity close to the heart of many of City’s employees, it’s amazing to be involved in such an exciting campaign, and it brings great disappointment to learn of the damage being brought to the bears.

The 'Steampunk' bear has been bandaged up by a mystery well-wisher

“People are encouraged to still visit Steampunk Bear who is now sporting a rather brilliant bandage and support The Children’s Hospital Charity as they raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital throughout the trail.”

Police previously condemned the vandalism of the ‘Be Nice' bear as they appealed for information to help catch whoever was responsible.

Sophie Coburn, corporate partnerships officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said, “We’re sad that Steampunk Bear has been injured on the trail, but we are working hard at Bears HQ to get him fixed.

“Every bear will be auctioned off at the end of the trail to raise vital funds to build the new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s, so it is important they are well looked after during the trail.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at City Taxis for sponsoring Steampunk Bear and for their continued support of the charity.”