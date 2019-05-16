Sheffield rape investigation continues after woman is attacked in city suburb
Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape of a woman who was attacked in broad daylight in a Sheffield suburb.
The 27-year-old woman was targeted as she walked on an area of grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, at 9.30am on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested that night and spent yesterday in custody.
An update on whether he remains under investigation is due to be released this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman at the centre of the rape allegation is receiving support from specialist officers.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.