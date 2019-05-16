Sheffield rape investigation continues after woman is attacked in city suburb

Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape of a woman who was attacked in broad daylight in a Sheffield suburb.

By The Star Newsroom
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 06:59

The 27-year-old woman was targeted as she walked on an area of grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, at 9.30am on Tuesday.

CRIME: Police probe into stabbing on Sheffield estate continues

A woman was raped on an area of grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, on Tuesday morning

An 18-year-old man was arrested that night and spent yesterday in custody.

Read More

Read More
‘You don’t get chopped up for nothing’ – Residents react to stabbing in Sheffield street

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An update on whether he remains under investigation is due to be released this morning.

COURT: Doncaster man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to beatings and threatening to kill her and her eight-year-old son

South Yorkshire Police said the woman at the centre of the rape allegation is receiving support from specialist officers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.