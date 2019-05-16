Police probe into stabbing on Sheffield estate continues
A police probe into a stabbing on a Sheffield estate is continuing today after a man was knifed in broad daylight.
Emergency services were deployed to Palgrave Road, in Parson Cross, at around 2.30pm yesterday following reports of a knife attack.
A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg and face.
Shocked residents claim the victim was sat in a grey Seat Leon when he was attacked by ‘five or six’ masked men who reportedly jumped out another car armed with either knives or machetes.
Full details of the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.
The crime scene was cordoned off yesterday while police enquiries were carried out.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.