The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the eight worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in January 2024.

The figures are comprised of reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Worst Sheffield streets for vehicle crime

On or near Herries Road South, Shirecliffe: 4 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Herries Road South, Shirecliffe, with 4

On or near Worksop Road, Attercliffe: 3 reports of vehicle crime The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Worksop Road, Attercliffe, with 3