Sheffield police warn of 'young people throwing fireworks' during the 'mischief period'

A Sheffield policing team has warned of ‘young people throwing fireworks’ and increased anti-social behaviour during the ‘mischief period’ at this time of year.

The message has come from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, ahead of Bonfire Night tomorrow (Tuesday, November 5, 2024).

Fireworks being thrown at a car in Sheffield in 2022 (archive image) | Submit

“Unfortunately this time are year we see increased ASB (anti-social behaviour) linked to the “mischief” period and have already seen some incidents of young people throwing fireworks!

“Not only is this extremely dangerous but it is illegal!

“We will take robust action against those intent on spoiling it for everybody else.

“If you see us about, stop and chat or give us a wave.”

The force also shared this joke picture of a pumpkin, which has been created using AI.

Anyone who sees ASB is advised to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, report online or call 999 in an emergency.