This motorbike was snapped on Saturday after being abandoned in a cycle lane at the approach to the busy Hunters Bar roundabout, on Junction Road, just off Ecclesall Road.

The shocking example of bad parking was shared by the popular @ParkinginSheff Twitter account, which wrote ‘new depths of #parkinglikeat*** have been reached today’.

Horrified followers voiced their disgust, with one describing it as an ‘accident about to happen’.

A motorbike parked at the approach to the busy Hunters Bar roundabout in Sheffield, in what has been described as one of the worst examples of bad parking in the city (pic @ParkinginSheff/Twitter)

One person said it appeared to be another example of atrocious parking by food delivery drivers in the city.

They wrote: “Seeing this more and more. One double parked on Abbeydale Road last week, virtually abandoned in the middle of the road.”