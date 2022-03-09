Bad parking horror as motorcyclist caught stopping in cycle lane at Sheffield's busy Hunters Bar roundabout
A fresh contender for Sheffield’s parking hall of infamy has been uncovered, as this photo shows.
This motorbike was snapped on Saturday after being abandoned in a cycle lane at the approach to the busy Hunters Bar roundabout, on Junction Road, just off Ecclesall Road.
The shocking example of bad parking was shared by the popular @ParkinginSheff Twitter account, which wrote ‘new depths of #parkinglikeat*** have been reached today’.
Horrified followers voiced their disgust, with one describing it as an ‘accident about to happen’.
One person said it appeared to be another example of atrocious parking by food delivery drivers in the city.
They wrote: “Seeing this more and more. One double parked on Abbeydale Road last week, virtually abandoned in the middle of the road.”
The Star revealed in December how Ecclesall Road was the Sheffield street on which the fourth highest number of parking fines were issued during the year to November 2021, in which time more than 1,500 tickets were doled out.