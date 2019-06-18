PC Paul Johnson and PC Craig Sharratt

PC Paul Johnson and PC Craig Sharratt have been nominated for recognition at The National Police Bravery Awards for their heroics in the aftermath of a horror car crash.

The daring duo were on their way to another incident on January 12, 2018, when they came across a crash scene on a dual carriageway in Sheffield.

One of the vehicles involved had been seriously damaged and as the officers approached, they could see that the occupants were unconscious and seriously injured.

As the officers got closer, a blaze broke out at the front of the vehicle and it spread towards the driver and his two male passengers.

With time against them the officers dragged the men out of the burning car.

One of the casualties had his leg trapped in the passenger side footwell, leaving PC Johnson fighting to free him as the flames threatened to engulf the car.

During the rescue, the heat was so extreme that part of PC Sharratt’s baton melted and the officers feared the vehicle was about to explode.

The officers performed CPR on the casualties until ambulance crews arrived.

Two of the men involved died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Steve Kent said the officers had acted entirely selflessly in their attempt to save lives.

“There is no doubt that the actions of the officers gave these men the best possible chance of surviving this tragic incident,” he said.

“It was very traumatic and the flames inside the vehicle were so intense they melted batons.

“That they managed to save one of the men involved is a testament to their professionalism and dedication in the face of extreme conditions.

“To do what they did in those circumstances was incredibly brave.”

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.