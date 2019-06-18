Wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police on Facebook now in custody
A wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police on Facebook while he was on the run is now in custody.
Jonathon Osbourne, from Barnsley, was on the run for over three months after South Yorkshire Police issued an initial appeal for information on his whereabouts.
The force said officers wanted to speak to him about a burglary at a woman’s house in April and threatening behaviour.
But he remained at large despite subsequent appeals urging him to come forward.
During his time on the run, Osbourne taunted South Yorkshire Police on Facebook with posts of places he had visited, including an Indian restaurant.
Yesterday, he was tracked down and arrested.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “Today my officers have arrested wanted man Jonathon Osbourne.
“Osbourne has been wanted for over three months and during that time has taunted officers through social media.
“I would like to take this opportunity to send a warning to offenders who think they are above the law and can out run the police. We work 24-hours a day, seven days a week. We will find you. You can run but you can’t hide forever.
“Thank you to Barnsley officers for their efforts and determination in arresting Osbourne and a huge thank you to the public for their help.”