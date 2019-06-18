Police renew appeal for information after disappearance of vulnerable man in Sheffield
Police officers are continuing to search for a vulnerable man missing from his home in Sheffield for more than a week.
Minod Monger, aged 23, disappeared from his home in Ecclesfield on Monday afternoon last week.
He was spotted on CCTV in Parson Cross around an hour later.
South Yorkshire Police reappealed for information on his whereabouts on the one week anniversary of his disappearance.
Minod, originally from Nepal, is Asian, has dark, black hair and is around 5ft 4ins tall.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
Minod is physically very and it is thought possible that he could have walked a long way from home, become disorientated and is now unable to find his way back.
His vulnerabilities mean he might find it distressing to be approached by a stranger.
Anyone who spots him should dial 999.
Anyone else with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.