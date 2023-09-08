News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Breaking

Sheffield police hunt three people over attempted kidnapping as two men try to force woman into car

South Yorkshire Police shut down Firshill Crescent as they search for the two men and a woman believed to have been involved.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Sheffield have shut down a busy school road following reports of an attempted kidnapping.

Firshill Crescent was shut by officers at 2.10pm, just over an hour after they first received reports of a woman being forced into the back of a car by two men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car is said to have been a blue Volvo and South Yorkshire Police understand the woman managed to escape from the vehicle on Bernard Road, two miles away.

Most Popular

A woman was reportedly forced into a car by two men on Firshill Crescent. It is understood she escaped from the car on Bernard Road. (Photo courtesy of Google)A woman was reportedly forced into a car by two men on Firshill Crescent. It is understood she escaped from the car on Bernard Road. (Photo courtesy of Google)
A woman was reportedly forced into a car by two men on Firshill Crescent. It is understood she escaped from the car on Bernard Road. (Photo courtesy of Google)

Firshill Crescent remains closed as officers continue with their enquiries and attempt to locate the two men and the woman involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 518 of Friday, September 8.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield