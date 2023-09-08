Sheffield police hunt three people over attempted kidnapping as two men try to force woman into car
South Yorkshire Police shut down Firshill Crescent as they search for the two men and a woman believed to have been involved.
Police in Sheffield have shut down a busy school road following reports of an attempted kidnapping.
Firshill Crescent was shut by officers at 2.10pm, just over an hour after they first received reports of a woman being forced into the back of a car by two men.
The car is said to have been a blue Volvo and South Yorkshire Police understand the woman managed to escape from the vehicle on Bernard Road, two miles away.
Firshill Crescent remains closed as officers continue with their enquiries and attempt to locate the two men and the woman involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 518 of Friday, September 8.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.