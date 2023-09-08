News you can trust since 1887
Treeton Woods robbery Rotherham: Family walking dog at beauty spot threatened and robbed by masked gang

Couple and children threatened and robbed of jewellery by masked gang while walking dog in Treeton Woods

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
A terrified couple and their children were threatened with violence by masked robbers as they walked the family dog at a South Yorkshire beauty spot.

The family had been out enjoying the evening's warm weather yesterday evening (Thursday September 7) when they were approached by the gang as they walked together through Treeton Woods, which is between Rotherham and Sheffield, not far from the Parkway.

The incident happened at around 7pm. Treeton Woods is a popular place for families in the area and runs alongside Treeton Lane and Wood Lane, between Treeton and Aughton

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, and said in a statement: "It is reported that three masked men approached a couple and their two children, who were walking their dog in Treeton Woods, Rotherham. It is understood the suspects demanded jewellery, threatening violence.

"A number of gold jewellery items were taken from the family. Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with any information they may have.

Officers are asking anyone with information to pass information to them via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1057 of 7 September 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

