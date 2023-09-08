Barnsley Hospital identified ‘potential RAAC’ in storage outbuilding but ‘no impact’ on patient services

An area of ‘potential’ reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has been identified in a storage outbuilding at Barnsley Hospital – but patient services are not affected.

RAAC is a lightweight but reinforced concrete that contains air bubbles, largely used in UK construction around the 1950s and 60s.

The issue has hit headlines in recent weeks after an RAAC panel failed at a school that would have been classed as ‘non-critical’.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the incident led her to take action, just days before the new school year was due to begin.

Barnsley Hospital

Seven hospitals, not including Barnsley, have been deemed ‘structurally unsound’

A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital told the local democracy reporting service that there is “no evidence of RAAC in any of our clinical buildings”.

The spokesperson added: “Following the update to national guidance issued in March 2023 by the Institute of Structural Engineers, we investigated and assessed our estate for RAAC.

“We have identified an area of potential RAAC in one of our storage outbuildings and are following the national process with regard to this. This will not have an impact on patient care or services.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for core services at BMBC said: “We can confirm that none of our maintained schools in Barnsley are affected by RAAC. Academy Trusts are responsible for determining the presence of RAAC in their schools.

“We are currently conducting a thorough review of our other assets to make sure there are no risks associated with RAAC.