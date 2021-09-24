Sheffield police hunt street robber after young woman is attacked by man armed with extendable baton
A man armed with an extendable baton is wanted by the police in Sheffield after he attacked a young woman and stole her bag.
Detectives are investigating a street robbery on Bocking Lane, Greenhill, in which a 20-year-old woman was targeted at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, September 21.
The robber, who is at large this morning, attacked the woman with an extendable baton before stealing her bum bag and running off along Bocking Lane in the direction of Bocking Rise.
The robber is described as white, over 6ft tall, slim and he was wearing dark clothing and a hooded top at the time.
Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which captured the incident or the man fitting the description
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 417 of September 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.