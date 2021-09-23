Sheffield thugs warned not to take law into their own hands after teenager is beaten with baton

Sam Quinton, aged 25, of Larch Hill, Darnall, and Khalid Ali, aged 23, of Alderson Place, Highfield, Sheffield, targeted the youngster at Redhill shops, in Handsworth, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting, told the court on September 16 that Ali struck the teenager, who was aged 17 at the time, with an extendable baton to the neck before chasing his friends away as Quinton put the teenager in a headlock, punched him, twisted his fingers and bent his arm behind his back.

Ms Smart added that the defendants had believed the complainant had been involved in a burglary at Quinton’s premises which he denied throughout the ordeal.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how two Sheffield thugs have been warned not take the law into their own hands after they assaulted a teenager during a street attack.

Recorder Megan Rhys told the defendants: “This was a sustained attack and I take the view you, Mr Quinton, played a leading role in what was a group activity.”

Recovery driver Quinton, who has no previous convictions, and jobless Ali, who has previous convictions and was subject to a conditional discharge at the time, both pleaded guilty to assaut occasioning actual bodily harm and to possessing an offensive weapon after the incident on June 15, 2020.

Mark Dooley, defending Quinton, said: “He knows his actions were unacceptable on this occasion. He saw red at that particular moment in time and he handled the situation very badly indeed and it was out of character for a man with no previous convictions.”

Kevin Jones, defending, said Ali has had issues while he has been using illicit substances but he is now receiving medication regularly.

Recorder Rhys told the defendants: “While there was a background, certainly in your minds, this was not the way to deal with it. It is not for you to take the law into your own hands and behave the way you did.”

She sentenced both defendants to 10 months of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a four-month curfew.