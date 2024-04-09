Sheffield police chase ends in crash after 'stolen' Suzuki Swift hits car at junction with driver still on run
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are hunting the driver of an allegedly stolen car who crashed at a junction in Sheffield while being chased by cops.
Officers were patrolling in the Greenhill area of Sheffield pn Saturday (April 6) at around 8.15am when they spotted a Suzuki Swift they believed had been previously stolen.
When police pursued, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.
However, the chase came to a stop when the driver collided with a VW Golf near the junction of Retford Road and Horsewood Road.
The driver of the Suzuki and their passenger fled from the scene and are reportedly still at large.
The driver of the VW Golf, a 25-year-old man. suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 216 of April 6, 2024.