Sheffield police chase ends in crash after 'stolen' Suzuki Swift hits car at junction with driver still on run

After crashing into another car, the driver of the “stolen” Suzuki fled the scene.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2024, 07:54 BST
Police are hunting the driver of an allegedly stolen car who crashed at a junction in Sheffield while being chased by cops.

Police believed the Suzuki Swift had been reported stolen and pursued it to this junction on Retford Road, Sheffield, where the driver collided with a VW Golf and fled the scene.
Police believed the Suzuki Swift had been reported stolen and pursued it to this junction on Retford Road, Sheffield, where the driver collided with a VW Golf and fled the scene.

Officers were patrolling in the Greenhill area of Sheffield pn Saturday (April 6) at around 8.15am when they spotted a Suzuki Swift they believed had been previously stolen.

When police pursued, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.

However, the chase came to a stop when the driver collided with a VW Golf near the junction of Retford Road and Horsewood Road.

The driver of the Suzuki and their passenger fled from the scene and are reportedly still at large.

The driver of the VW Golf, a 25-year-old man. suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 216 of April 6, 2024. 

